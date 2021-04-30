Broad international participation in World Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 30 (ACN) The World Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba, hosted by the Cuban Workers Federation (CTC by its Spanish acronym) and the Cuban Friendship Institute (ICAP by its Spanish acronym), began today with the virtual participation of friends and trade unionists from all over the world.



In his opening remarks, Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and secretary general of the CTC, stressed that the event will encourage international mobilization to condemn the criminal blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba for more than 60 years and tightened during the previous administration of the White House.



He said that this economic, commercial and financial blockade is the main obstacle to the development program of the Caribbean nation, imposing pressures on those who supply it with fuel and raw materials, in addition to the fact that its impact affects the welfare of workers and their families.



Regarding the complex international scenario marked by the challenging and devastating COVID-19 pandemic, he detailed that more than 300 million people have lost their jobs and the precariousness of many others is increasing.



The workers' leader pointed out that the world appreciates with admiration the professional expertise of Cuban scientists, who have developed five vaccine candidates to immunize their entire population, as well as supporting other nations in their battle against SARS-COV 2.



The celebration of International Workers' Day will be another powerful demonstration of the people's support for their Revolution and its social project, as well as a stage for denouncing injustice and inequality in the world, Guilarte de Nacimiento added.



For his part, Fernando Gonzalez Llort, president of ICAP, highlighted the solidarity effort of the 57 Cuban brigades that make up the Henry Reeve Internationalist Contingent, and their support to 40 countries around the world in their fight against the pandemic.



There are millions of people who have died from COVID-19; however, Cuba is now living a different reality, not only in the health sector, but also because of the political and popular will to achieve a fairer and more inclusive society, he said.



As part of the meeting, the central forum Solidarity against the blockade against Cuba, from all the continents of the world, will be held today and tomorrow, in which the voices of prominent trade unionists and friends of the Caribbean island will be heard.