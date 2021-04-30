Cuba and Barcelona joint project begins search for Pablo de la Torriente Brau's remains in Montjuic cemetery





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 30 (ACN) With a symbolic act in the Montjuic Cemetery in Barcelona, excavation work began to locate the skeletal remains of Pablo de la Torriente Brau in that site.



According to a statement from the Cuban foreign ministry, published on its website (Cubaminrex), the work is part of an action program aimed at identifying, recovering and transferring to Cuba the remains of the internationalist fighter, as was his expressed wish in view of the possibility of his death in Spain.



The Collaboration Agreement was signed in 2018 between the Department of Justice of the government of Catalonia, the Barcelona City Council and the Consulate General of Cuba, and since then there has been close communication between the parties, Cubaminrex indicated.



Born in Puerto Rico, in 1901, the writer and journalist was one of more than a thousand volunteers from Cuba, incorporated into the fight against fascism, and died fighting, in the Madrid Front on December 19, 1936.



The body was rescued between enemy lines and buried in the Madrid cemetery of Chamartin with the insignia of captain of Militias; but in 1937 it was transferred to Montjuic, in Barcelona, with the purpose of returning it to Cuba, which could not be done after the defeat of the Republican forces.



According to the registry of the Barcelona necropolis, he was taken out of the niche and placed in an unspecified grave, located by the investigations based on the contribution of Zoe de la Torriente, Pablo's sister, who in 2009 gave a sample of hair that he gave her shortly before his leaving.



