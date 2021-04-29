Cuba and Belarus exchange on educational cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 29 (ACN) Executives of the Cuban and Belarusian Education Ministries had a virtual exchange on possible fields of cooperation between both institutions.



According to a note published on the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Cubaminrex, the meeting highlighted the said possibilities within the framework of their close bilateral relations.



Cuban and Belarusian officials presented the organizational and educational systems used for technical and professional education, and discussed the experiences achieved.



The meeting took place as part of the implementation of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Republican Institute of Vocational Education of the European country and the Division of Technical and Vocational Training of Cuba, signed in January.



Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel paid an official visit to Belarus in 2019 and signed several agreements, including a program to increase cooperation in higher education for the years 2019-2021 and an executive scientific-technical and innovation program for 2020-2022.