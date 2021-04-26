World marches against the U.S. blockade to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) The world launched a moral shock at the heart of the genocidal policy of the United States against Cuba, by demonstrating this weekend in an international day of repudiation of the blockade, which was felt in all continents through caravans of vehicles, walks, rallies and intense action in social networks.



In more than a hundred cities, activists, members of the Solidarity Movement, organizations, sympathizers of the Cuban people, parliamentarians, academics, Cubans living abroad, professionals who studied in Cuba and people of good will of different ideologies and creeds joined in demanding the end of the brutal policy.



President Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed this Sunday "the worldwide protest has become an unstoppable wave against the blockade", adding "today there are thousands, tomorrow there will be millions and one day it will be all Humanity. There is no crime that lasts 100 years, nor a sovereign people that accepts to submit".



This weekend a universal force of encouragement accompanied Cuba and recognized the courage of its people who resist without bending to the shortages, material needs, food and medicines imposed by the economic siege, the main obstacle to the development of the country.



As in the previous day, on Sunday, the II World Caravan against the Blockade manifested itself with dissimilar expressions in accordance with the mobility restrictions due to the COVID19 pandemic, nevertheless, hundreds of people found ways to join the Cuban cause.



In the United States, actions took place in 13 states and more than 20 cities, with parades of cars carrying Cuban flags, while videos of the participants -with the assistance of Cuban emigrants and friends of solidarity- circulated in Miami, Alabama, Washington, Tampa, Indiana, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Georgia, California, Connecticut and Wisconsin, among other locations.



The activists reiterated their demand to establish normal relations with the island, without blockade or harassment measures, on the basis of respect for sovereignty, extending Bridges of Love, as the project promoting these international solidarity caravans has been called.



In distant places such as China, demonstrations in support of Cuba were held in seven of its cities, as well as in Victoria, Vancouver, Montreal and Winnipeg, in Canada; in Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Ireland, Spain, United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark and Russia.



In more than 15 cities in Germany, voices were raised for Cuba, as in Berlin -where activists stood in front of the US embassy-, while in Italy, solidarity was evident in Milan, Rome, Venice, Padova, Sicily, Naples, Bari, Parma and Ancona.



There were demonstrations in countless nations such as Iran, Seychelles, Guinea Bissau, Zambia, Tanzania, Angola, Ethiopia, Dominican Republic, Panama, Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia, while in Mexico the mega-day coincided with the XXV National Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba, an event that demanded the lifting of the blockade.



The extraordinary worldwide show of support had a popular correspondence on the island, with caravans in Las Tunas, Guantanamo, Santa Clara and Nueva Gerona, and a regatta in the waters of Havana's Malecon.



The forces of international solidarity against the blockade have reiterated that the activities will not end until the colossal injustice ceases, both the Movements of Solidarity with Cuba, the Bridges of Love Project, the Europe for Cuba Channel, Unblock Cuba and other campaigns that, in unity of purpose, are capable of shaking the universal conscience.



Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez affirmed that the demand for the end of the blockade, seen in world caravans, is reaffirmed every year in votes at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

It is precisely at the UN that the resolution against the blockade of Cuba will be considered next June, and the international solidarity movement is already preparing new actions of denunciation for that month.