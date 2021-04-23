Cuba and Spanish region of Andalusia sign collaboration agreement





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 23 (ACN) Cuba and the southern Spanish autonomous community (region) of Andalusia signed today a memorandum of understanding, whose main objective is to promote trade between the two countries.



The agreement was signed by the Cuban ambassador to Spain, Gustavo Machín, representing the Center for the Promotion of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (ProCuba); and Arturo Bernal, CEO of Extenda-Empresa Pública Andaluza de Promoción Exterior, S.A., Prensa Latina news agency reported.



According to diplomatic sources, the memorandum expresses the interest of ProCuba -an entity attached to Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment- and Extenda to continue strengthening economic and commercial ties between Andalusia and the island.



Its purpose is to facilitate access to their respective markets for goods and services, as well as the study of strategic alliances and the development of investments, in accordance with the regulations established by the two countries.



The signing of the document was followed by a 'Business Opportunities Day in Cuba'.



During the forum, the Economic and Commercial Counselor of the Havana Embassy in Madrid, Janet Fernandez, gave the attendees an update on the policies for foreign investment in Cuba.



Fernandez presented the business opportunities of the 2020-2021 project portfolio and the strategic importance of the Mariel Special Development Zone for the development of foreign investments.



He also presented an update on Cuba's exportable supply of goods and services and on the creation of the Single Windows for Foreign Investment and Foreign Trade.