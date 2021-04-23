Russia Ships Food Donation to Cuba





Havana, April 22 (ACN) A Russian food donation shipped to Cuba through the World Food Program was received here on Thursday.



The donation includes 253 tons of cooking oil and 430 tons of flour which will benefit over 77 thousand Cubans who are assisted by the national Family Aid Program.



The arrival of the donation was attended by Russian ambassador to Cuba Andrei A. Guskov, who said this food aid expresses the sincere friendship and supportive relations between the two nations. He announced other donations to come this year.



Grisel Ávila Díaz, deputy Domestic Trade Minister thanked the Russian government and people for the donation, which will be destined to assist the elderly and other persons under social security assistance.