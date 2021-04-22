The Caribbean can Always Count on Cuba says Foreign Minister





Havana, April 21 (ACN) “The Caribbean can always count on Cuba,” said Bruno Rodriguez, Cuban Foreign Minister as he referred to the medical assistance offered by the island to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines which was hard hit by the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano last April 9.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez reiterated Cuba’s support of the Saint Vincentian people in the aftermath of the natural disaster which caused the evacuation of over 15 thousand people near the volcano area.



The Cuban government shipped humanitarian assistance to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, including bottled drinking water, water tanks, gas masks among other resources. The items were received by Saint Vincent authorities, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website.