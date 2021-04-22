Cuban President to Participate in XXVII Ibero-American Summit





HAVANA, Cuba, April 21 (Apr) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez will go online today to take part in 27th Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government, organized by the Principality of Andorra.



According to the Summit’s official Twitter account, the agenda for Wednesday includes the presentation of the Inclusive Vaccination Campaign for Persons with Disabilities, family photo with attending Heads of State, the Plenary Meeting, and a closing press conference.



Under the theme Innovation for sustainable development: Goal 2030. Ibero-America facing the challenge of the coronavirus, the leaders will discuss related to health, society, economy and environment in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. It will be the first meeting of the Heads of State and Government of Ibero-America since the beginning of the pandemic.