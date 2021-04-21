ALBA-TCP pays tribute to Army General Raúl Castro





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) paid tribute to Army General Raúl Castro, who concluded his work as First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC).



Through a statement published on its official Twitter profile, the regional integration organization made "a just recognition to a life dedicated to the liberation of peoples, the struggle for social justice and internationalist solidarity', which constitutes an example for future generations," the document said.



It also added that the Alliance also benefited from the wisdom of the Cuban leader and his efforts to strengthen Latin American and Caribbean unity during his tenure as President of the Councils of State and Ministers of Cuba.



"We are convinced that Raul will continue to be a light that guides our steps on the road to the construction of a more just and humane society', concluded the ALBA-TCP communiqué.



At its first plenary meeting, the new Central Committee of the PCC elected by the delegates to the 8th Congress appointed the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, as First Secretary of the political organization.



The Cuban leader will fill the position held by Army General Raúl Castro, an exponent of the historic leadership of the Cuban Revolution commanded by the historic leader, Commander in Chief, Fidel Castro.