Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un Congratulate Cuban Communist Party Leader





Havana, April 20 (ACN) The general secretary of the DPRK Labor Party Kim Jong Un and the leader of China’s Communist Party Central Committee Xi Jinping sent messages of congratulation to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel for his election as First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party.



Kim said that the election stands for the transfer of the high responsibility to give continuity to the revolutionary cause of a generation to a new one which developed under the guidance of comrades Fidel Castro and Raul Castro, according to the Cuban Communist Party’s website.

The election of Diaz-Canel is the expression of absolute support and high trust and hope of all party members and the people.



Meanwhile, China’s Xi Jinping said that he was confident that under the leadership of Diaz-Canel, the Cuban Communist Party and government will lead the people to strengthen unity towards the cause of socialism and new achievements.



Xi said that he will jointly work with his Cuban counterpart to strengthen political relations between the two communist parties and governments in order to enhance traditional bonds of friendship, boost cooperation and the construction of Chinese and Cuban socialism.