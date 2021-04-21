Cuba and Russian Affirm Determination to Boost Bilateral Cooperation

Havana, April 20 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin reaffirmed their determination to further advance bilateral cooperation in strategic economic sectors.
In a phone call Tuesday the two heads of state also reiterated their governments’ willingness to join efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official Twitter account.
Putin congratulated Diaz-Canel for his election to head the Cuban Communist Party and he also welcomed constructive and cooperation dialog between Havana and Moscow.
