21
April

Cuba and Russian Affirm Determination to Boost Bilateral Cooperation



Havana, April 20 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin reaffirmed their determination to further advance bilateral cooperation in strategic economic sectors.

In a phone call Tuesday the two heads of state also reiterated their governments’ willingness to join efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official Twitter account.

Putin congratulated Diaz-Canel for his election to head the Cuban Communist Party and he also welcomed constructive and cooperation dialog between Havana and Moscow.

