Panamanian Ruling Party Donates Medical Items to Cuba





Havana, April 20 (ACN) Panama’s ruling Democratic Revolutionary Party shipped a medical donation to Cuba in an effort to contribute to the ongoing vaccination against COVID-19.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website, Pedro Miguel Gonzalez, leader of the Panamanian political party, symbolically handed over to Cuban ambassador to Panama, Lydia Margarita Gonzalez, a package of syringes which he described as a contribution by his party to the Cuban people’s health.



The Panamanian gesture joins the world efforts promoted by associations of Cubans residing abroad to ship resources to the island to back the immunization of all citizens once the Cuban vaccines conclude their clinical trials and get certified.



Some days ago, the Marti Association of Cubans in Panama backed an initiative by their compatriots living in Canada and mobilized its members to collect money to purchase syringes for the island nation.