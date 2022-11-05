Santiago de Cuba Readies for Winter Tourist Season





Santiago de Cuba, Nov 4 (ACN) The tourist sector in this Eastern Cuban province readies for the winter season with refurbished hotels, certified personnel and the signing of accords with foreign companies.



Tourism official in the province Zoraida Lozano told the Cuban News Agency air connections from Spain to the territory as of November 11 is a major event favoring the tourist season.



Meanwhile the International Tourism Fair, held in May, help raise the interest of foreign tour-operators in the local history, heritage and culture, which are major attractions here.



The fall of tourism over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic gave time to recover and redesign some sun-and-beach tourist facilities, said the official who stressed the attractive cuisine and drinks exclusive to the eastern Cuban territory for those who pick this area for their holidays.