Cuba will Join China’s International Imports Fair





Havana, Nov 4 (ACN) Cuba will take part at China’s Fifth International Imports Exhibit with a virtual pavilion promoting major export products and services.



Cuban ambassador to Beijing Carlos Miguel Pereira told PL news agency that the Cuban sample includes products such as coffee, rum, cigars and lobsters, as well as the most up-to-date achievements of its bio-pharmaceutical industry and tourist, cultural and education services.



Cuba’s presence at the Chinese fair is a valuable opportunity to boost and expand our exports, said the diplomat, and noted that that effort also favors the strengthening of bilateral economic and commercial relations between Cuba and China.



Cuba’s participation at China’s International Import Exhibit has been positive since the fair first opened in 2018 given the countless business meetings in different sectors which led to the signing of deals and an important number of letters of intentions to sell Cuban products in China.



In 2020, Cuba and China’s National Huayen Energy Co. reached deal to sell Cuban coffee and bee honey in the Asian nation; the island and China’s IDON International Trading also signed a contract to introduce green and roast coffee in China.



China’s President Xi Jinping is scheduled to give the opening remarks at the fair on Saturday. The event will be attended by nearly 3 thousand exhibitors, mostly from local Chinese companies along proposed virtual exhibits by 50 countries of the world.