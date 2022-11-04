World Cocktail Championship kicks off in Varadero beach





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 4 (ACN) Cuba hosts from Friday, and for the first time, the World Cocktail Championship, based in the resort town of Varadero, which until November 8 will promote tourism and the country's identity.



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 4 (ACN) Cuba hosts from Friday, and for the first time, the World Cocktail Championship, based in the resort town of Varadero, which until November 8 will promote tourism and the country's identity.

The Meliá Internacional Varadero Hotel will host this afternoon the inauguration of the 69th edition and will be the host during the five days of the event, due to its experience in managing events of this kind.





Organized by the International Bartenders Association (IBA), together with its Cuban branch, the oldest in the world, the event gathers 63 competitors in classic style and 32 in free style, from more than 60 nations, who will demonstrate their skills in the trade.





According to the program, the Championship includes workshops, book and product presentations on classic Cuban cocktails, and visits to sites linked to the Cuban rum-making tradition.





A significant moment will take place next Monday; the Guinness World Record attempt with the making of the world's largest Adam and Eve cocktail, a tribute to the drink created by Sergio Serrano Rivero, champion of the 2003 edition and the only Cuban winner so far.





The visual arts will be present through the exhibition From the glass to the canvas, by 70 national artists summoned by the creative group La Escalera de Arte, curated by Victor Quijano Castiñeiras.





It was reported that the works were created for the occasion and make up an unpublished editorial project that recreates traditional recipes of the Antillean country.





During the IBA's Annual General Assembly, Cuba won the nomination to hold the event in 2022, an award endorsed by the professionalism of those dedicated to mixology, in addition to the hospitality and safety of the destination.





The IBA is a global non-profit organization made up of passionate people who appreciate the traditions and heritage of this craft.