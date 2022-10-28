MSMEs Raise their Number in Cuba





Havana, Oct 27 (ACN) Cuba’s Economy and Planning Ministry approved on Thursday 109 new application to set up new micro, small and medium companies, taking the number of these new economic actors to five thousand 656 since the initiative kicked off in September 2021.



Out of the new 109 companies, 106 are private businesses and three are state-run enterprises.



Meanwhile, the private initiative now counts on five thousand 530 companies, add to this figure 67 state-run ones and 59 cooperatives.



The Economy Ministry expects that these new companies generate some 96 thousand 543 new jobs.