Diaz-Canel checks work at Santiago de Cuba's Thermoelectric Plant





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jul 7 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel checked on Wednesday the maintenance actions at the Antonio Maceo Thermoelectric Power Plant (Renté), in the province of Santiago de Cuba, in order to stabilize the National Power Grid (SEN).



The President learned that the four units of the plant are in operation with an availability of 230 megawatts (Mw), although load limitations persist, as explained during his previous visit to the entity on June 17.



Raymundo García, general director of the entity, explained that they are currently working on the maintenance of the plant and plan to start in September, based on the existence of material resources and the arrival in the country of others in the coming weeks, partial and extended interventions, with the purpose of recovering 95 Mw, the nominal power in two of the blocks.



According to him, in October they will act on machine four and will leave machine six, the one with the worst conditions in the boiler, for the first quarter of 2023, while machine five delivers 90 Mw to the SEN in a stable manner.



He referred to the situation with the production of demineralized water, a problem that will be solved with the completion of resources in September and this will provide stability to the blocks in this regard.



In this respect, the president pointed out the importance of Renté continuing its stable contribution to the SEN, which would help to improve the electricity generation at the end of the week if Felton 1 and 2 start up without difficulties in the next few days.



During his tour of the center, Diaz-Canel talked with its workers, highlighted the role of young people in the decisive tasks and entrusted the management of the entity to provide them with postgraduate courses, training and research, because in their hands are the possibilities of innovations for the future of this power plant, which had its first unit synchronized to the SEN on February 20, 1966 and was therefore one of the first built by the Revolution.



In the exchanges with specialists, technicians and workers, he also explained that the generation deficit of the last days was added to the unavailability of all the fuel necessary for this, which strained the system.



He also praised the heroism of these men and women for not paying attention to schedules and working hard at high temperatures to reduce in the shortest possible time the effects on the population of which they are also a part.