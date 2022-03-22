Cuban President Stresses Importance of Tourism of the Island’s Economy





Havana, March 21 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stressed the importance of the tourist sector for the country’s economy and development.



During a working meeting of the Tourism Ministry, Diaz-Canel insisted in the need to take actions that cushion the impact to the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.



This is a complex and challenging moment, said Diaz-Canel and called to empower talents and innovation to not only resist, but also advance as it has been proved under the pandemic, he said and added noted the need to foster a country politically stable, with safety and peace.



However, the president said that the tourist sector must use innovation and mentioned the need to expand sustainable tourism, achieve higher computerization, develop social communication and promote the tourism of events.



During the meeting, Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia Granda exposed the results achieved in 2021 and the projections for this year.



Cuba expects to receive over 2.5 million visitors in 2022 following increasing quality and diversification of the local tourist offer.