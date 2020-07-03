Cuba and Canada to expand economic and trade ties



HAVANA, Cuba, July 3 (ACN) Antonio Carricarte, president of the Cuban chamber of commerce, and his Canadian counterpart, Nancy Lussier, held a successful exchange on Thursday with the aim of expanding economic and commercial ties between the two governments.

In the online meeting, both representatives agreed on the need to continue strengthening bilateral relations, even though the novel coronavirus pandemic affects the proper development of the great majority of the countries of the world, Josefina Vidal, Havana's ambassador to Ottawa, published on Facebook.

During the conversation, they highlighted the importance of continuing working in key areas and sectors for both countries, including investments and exports in agro-industry, renewable energy, tourism, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and information technologies.

Currently, the Canadian market is the leading issuer of foreign visitors to the Caribbean nation worldwide, a figure that exceeded one million arrivals last year and Cuba is the second largest market for Canada in Central America and the Caribbean.

Canada is Cuba's fourth largest trading partner, with several companies from the northern country interested in developing their operations in the island.