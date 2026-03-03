Total lunar eclipse to be visible in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, March 2 (ACN) The Cuban Institute of Meteorology (Insmet) announced on its social media that a total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout the country in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, weather permitting.

The phenomenon, popularly known as a "Blood Moon," will turn Earth's natural satellite red due to the refraction of sunlight through the Earth's atmosphere.

In several regions of the country, the eclipse will begin with the penumbral phase at 3:42 a.m., followed by the start of the partial phase at 4:49 a.m. Totality will occur at 6:03 a.m. and reach its maximum at 6:33 a.m., until moonset at 6:51 a.m.

The totality phase will last approximately 48 minutes, during which time the satellite will display a more intense reddish hue.

Specialists explained that the red color is due to the Earth's atmosphere filtering out blue tones and projecting reddish hues onto the lunar surface, as if reflecting all the sunrises and sunsets of the planet.

To best appreciate the phenomenon, it is recommended to find a location with a clear western horizon and move away from areas with light pollution.

The event can be observed with the naked eye without the need for special equipment, although binoculars will allow for the distinction of additional details.

Meteorologist R. Galardy also noted on the Insmet profile that during totality, the Moon's brightness will decrease, which will facilitate the observation of nearby stars in the constellation Leo.