Cuba condemns aggression against Iran





HAVANA, Cuba, March 2 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Ministry (Minrex by its Spanish aceonym) issued a statement condemning in the strongest terms the attacks perpetrated by the United States and Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran on February 28.

The official statement, published on Saturday on the Minrex website, emphasizes that the action constitutes a flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations and International Law, by undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of that country.

The statement also warns that this aggression undermines international diplomacy efforts regarding the nuclear issue, seriously jeopardizing regional and international peace and security.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry warned of the unpredictable consequences of a military escalation in the Middle East, which has already resulted in civilian casualties, including children.

In this regard, the Cuban Foreign Ministry joined international calls to immediately halt the aggression and preserve the principle of good neighborliness between Iran and the Arab States.

The statement reaffirms the need to strictly respect the principles of sovereign equality, non-interference and peaceful settlement of disputes, while urging the UN Security Council to fulfill its primary responsibility to maintain international peace and security.