Cuban authorities report adjustments to the print edition and circulation of newspapers





HAVANA, Cuba, March 2 (ACN) The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party agreed to modify the print edition and circulation of national and provincial newspapers in response to the tightening of the U.S. government's blockade against our people and the impact on fuel availability caused by the Executive Order issued by that administration on January 29.

Accordingly, starting Monday, March 2, 2026, the print editions of the national newspapers Granma and Juventud Rebelde will be published once a week (on Tuesdays), in an eight-page format.

Similarly, the weekly newspaper Trabajadores will continue to be printed once a week, distributed on Tuesdays.

The provincial newspapers will cease publication.

In line with the current international trend of increasing access to newspapers via the internet and the digital transformation process in Cuban society, which is a pillar of our government's policies, these fundamental media outlets will enhance their multiplatform approach, with the continuous updating of their websites and profiles on digital social networks.

They will also strengthen ties with radio and television to broaden the reach of their content.

To facilitate access to information published by the country's newspapers, their websites will be made available free of charge via mobile data throughout the national territory.

The Correos de Cuba business group will take the necessary measures in its contractual relationship with subscribers.