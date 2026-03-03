Cuban Friendship Institute condemns US and Israeli attacks on Iran





HAVANA, Cuba, March 2 (ACN) The Cuban Friendship Institute (ICAP by its Spanish acronym) expressed its strongest condemnation on Saturday of the joint military attacks perpetrated by the United States and Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran, an action it described as a flagrant violation of International Law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Due to its importance, the Cuban News Agency reproduces the statement in its entirety:

DECLARATION OF THE CUBAN INSTITUTE OF FRIENDSHIP WITH THE PEOPLES

Havana, February 28, 2026

The Cuban Friendship Institute (ICAP by its Spanish acronym) expresses its strongest condemnation of the joint military attacks perpetrated today by the United States and Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This act of war constitutes a flagrant violation of International Law and the Charter of the United Nations, brutally undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Persian nation and the fragile regional stability.

This latest aggression, which has caused hundreds of deaths and injuries—including the attack on a girls' primary school in Minab province—as well as extensive material damage in at least 24 provinces across the country, demonstrates the aggressor powers' utter contempt for human life and for multilateral mechanisms for the peaceful settlement of disputes.

It is particularly grave and revealing that this attack occurred just one day after a new round of talks on the Iranian nuclear program concluded in Geneva, talks which, according to the mediators themselves, had made "significant progress.

“By launching this offensive, the United States and Israel have deliberately undermined the diplomatic path and opted for the unilateral imposition of their will through brute force, ignoring the international community's calls for a negotiated solution.

The statements issued by the leaders of Washington and Tel Aviv are equally alarming and demonstrate the petty and illegal nature of their interests.

President Donald Trump justified the operation with the explicit goal of achieving "regime change" and urged the Iranian people to wage civil war to overthrow the current government, while Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his aspiration to "eliminate the existential threat" that he claims the Persian nation poses to the Zionist regime.

These pronouncements constitute unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state and deserve the condemnation of the international community. We express our firm solidarity with the Iranian people, as well as with all the innocent victims of this irresponsible imperialist military maneuver.

We also reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the defense of multilateralism and the peaceful settlement of disputes, as enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

We demand that the competent international mechanisms and institutions for conflict resolution act accordingly and hold accountable those responsible for this barbarity.

World peace cannot be subordinated to the geopolitical interests of those who, disregarding the law, seek to impose their hegemony through destruction and death.

No more foreign intervention!

No to war!

Hands off Iran!

Cuban Friendship Institute , ICAP