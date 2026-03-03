Top Cuban officials expressed condolences to Iran





HAVANA, Cuba, March 2 (ACN) Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister; Esteban Lazo Hernandez, President of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) and of the Council of State; and Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, expressed their condolences on social media to the people and government of Iran following the assassination of Supreme Leader Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Lazo Hernandez conveyed messages of solidarity to the Islamic Consultative Assembly and the Iranian government, extending them to the nation's parliamentarians, as published on X through the ANPP's profile.

Marrero Cruz condemned the attacks perpetrated in Iran and the assassination of the Supreme Leader and other key leaders, while also sending condolences to the Iranian people and government.

Morales Ojeda expressed condolences for the death of the Supreme Leader and hundreds of citizens who were victims of aggressions that violate the sovereignty of that nation.

In a previous message, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, and President of the Republic, conveyed his condolences to President Massoud Pezeshkian, the Iranian people and government, calling the act an execrable violation of the norms of International Law and human dignity.