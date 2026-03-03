Unloading of Mexican aid ships in Havana concluded on Sunday





HAVANA, Cuba, March 2 (ACN) The unloading of the Mexican Navy ships ARM Papaloapan and ARM Huasteco, which transported humanitarian aid to Cuba, was completed at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday in less than 35 hours, as confirmed by port authorities through journalist Bernardo Espinosa on his social media accounts.

The operation was carried out at the direction of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and involved the Maritime Port Services Company (Gemar) and the Ministry of Domestic Trade, with the goal of ensuring that the food and other resources reached the population as quickly as possible.

Betsy Diaz Velazquez, Minister of Domestic Trade, accompanied by officials from the agency and the Port of Havana, verified the continued unloading of the products donated by the people and government of Mexico.

According to official statements from the Minister, the food will be immediately incorporated into the national distribution network, guaranteeing its direct delivery to the population.

The Papaloapan transported more than 1,000 tons of food, primarily beans and powdered milk, while the Huasteco unloaded tens of tons of additional beans and various other products, according to official figures.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry emphasized that the arrival of the ships reaffirmed the historic brotherhood between Mexico and Cuba and constitutes international support amidst the economic and energy difficulties facing the nation.

The gesture was described as an act of international solidarity that strengthens the historical and political ties between both peoples and governments.