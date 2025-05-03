Cuban president praises attendance at May Day parades





HAVANA, Cuba, May 1 (ACN) Miguel Díaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, shared his impressions of the historic May Day parade, which brought together millions of Cubans across the country as a show of unity and support for the Revolution.



On his official X account, the president stated that any estimate of participants seems small compared to the emotion evoked by "this sea of people rising from the Malecón into history."



He echoed Army General Raúl Castro’s words: "What an extraordinary people."



"In the most difficult moment, under the most brutal pressure and the usual threats, from Maisí to Mantua and vice versa, the Cuban archipelago trembled with the presence of its people," Díaz-Canel emphasized.