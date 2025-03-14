Cuban easternmost province presents project against gender violence





GUANTANAMO, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) The project No more: prevention and response to gender violence against women in Cuba, was presented on Thursday by members of the national coordination of that program, with the aim of contributing to a greater awareness of the importance of fighting against this scourge in the country.



Marilis Zayas Shuman, director of the Women's Publishing House, explained that the objective of No More is the search for solutions and to offer accompaniment in the face of the challenges Cuba faces in the treatment of gender violence.



Violence is a social problem, and it is important to recognize that there are laws and strategies with a government mandate that are binding for the institutions, however, there is still a lack of work from the municipal councils, she said.



Exhibitions and group discussions will be held in the province of Guantanamo until March 15 to show the work carried out on the basis of the identification of strengths and opportunities for the work of women trainers and non-violence counseling.



Representatives of Cuban institutions, civil society organizations, the media, as well as projects and undertakings of great social recognition will participate.



This program is led by the Cuban Women's Federation (FMC) and its Editorial de la Mujer, in collaboration with the Italian association COSPE, and in alliance with the Martin Luther King Center, the Latin America Group, the GALFISA group of the Institute of Philosophy and the Cuban National Jurists Association.



Co-financed by the European Union, the objective is to contribute to a greater awareness of the importance of combating gender violence in the country, improving services for attention to violence, the treatment of cases by legal operators and the dissemination of information in the media.



The initiative will include actions during three years in the eastern provinces of Las Tunas, Granma and Guantanamo, as well as in Havana, with an estimated 11,400 people benefited, with the commitment to further promote a comprehensive and effective response to gender violence.