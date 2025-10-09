Venezuela denounces extremists plan to place explosives in the U.S. Embassy





The Venezuelan government has denounced that right-wing extremists are planning to plant explosives in the United States embassy in Caracas, in what is believed to be a false flag operation.

Jorge Rodríguez, head of the Venezuelan Peace Dialogues process, reported in a message posted on his Telegram channel that Caracas warned the administration headed by President Donald Trump about what he described as “a grave threat.”

“In my capacity as head of dialogue and peace in Venezuela, I want to announce that, through three different channels, we have warned the US government of a grave threat. Through a false flag operation prepared by extremist sectors of the local right, they are attempting to place lethal explosives in the US embassy in Venezuela,” said the president of the National Assembly.

He added that “we have also warned a European embassy of these events so that it may communicate the seriousness of this information to US diplomatic personnel.”

He mentioned that, at the same time, “we have reinforced security measures at this diplomatic headquarters, which our government respects and protects.”

[ SOURCE: teleSUR ]