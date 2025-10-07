Cuba does not forget the victims of state terrorism





On October 6, 1976, pain and horror seemed to line up as they boarded the CU-455 aircraft.

Seventy-three people were traveling on board, including a small Korean delegation, a girl, ten crew members, eleven Guyanese, and the young members of the National Fencing Team, who were returning victorious from a regional event held in Caracas.

There were no survivors. That monstrous act had the decisive support of the CIA and was entrusted to hitmen Orlando Bosch and Luis Posada Carriles, who died years later without paying for their many crimes.

The perpetrators, Freddy Lugo and Hernán Ricardo, flew part of the flight alongside the unfortunate passengers and witnessed firsthand the joy of the crew, brimming with life and promise. None of this stopped them, and without remorse, they placed two C-4 explosive charges and calmly abandoned the flight during a stopover in Barbados.

The first failures occurred just minutes after takeoff. Everything happened quickly, with no time for anything that could have saved the crew or passengers.

Cuba has not forgotten that fateful day. The terrible blow to their loved ones and families was compounded by the pain of the Cuban people, who experienced days of mourning.

October 6th is a day dedicated to the memory of the fallen victims of terrorism, an event that each year is a duty and a commitment born from the soul.