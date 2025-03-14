Sovereignty Centennial: unforgettable celebration in special municipality Isle of Youth





NUEVAGERONA, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) Under the slogan "Island forever Cuban" and in an environment full of identity and patriotic pride, a political-cultural gala was held on Thursday night to end three days of commemorations for the centenary of the ratification of Cuba's sovereignty over the Isle of Pines, today Isle of Youth.



The festivities, which began last March 11, concluded with an artistic and symbolic display that highlighted the cultural roots and the history of struggle of the Cuban people.



With the presence of Ernesto Rafael Licea Mojena, first secretary of the Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Jorge Luis Aneiros Alonso, president of the Union of Historians of Cuba, and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, among other guests, the gala reflected the special municipality's commitment to its historical legacy.



The show included Spanish and African folklore music, the traditional Sucu suco and a fashion show that evoked deities of the Yoruba pantheon, reflecting the country's rich cultural diversity. One of the most symbolic moments of the evening was the staged dialogue between the "Isles of Cuba and the Isles of Pines," represented by pioneer women, who recalled the period of legal uncertainty faced by the Isle of Pines under the Platt Amendment.



This historical framework underscored the transcendence of the Hay-Quesada Treaty, ratified on March 13, 1925, which secured Cuban sovereignty with an unprecedented diplomatic and popular union.



The evening reached its climax with the performance of "La era está pariendo un corazón (The era is giving birth to a heart)" by Annie Garces, who also paid tribute to troubadour Eduardo Sosa with "Verso amigo (Friend's verse)," a text set to music by Jose Marti.



Students from the Leonardo Luberta Noy Art School were in charge of the closing of the gala, who danced captivatingly to the rhythm of "Yo soy el punto cubano (I am the Cuban point)", a version by David Blanco, which filled the stage with energy.



Today ended the day of celebration that, in addition to recalling the historic triumph, served to reaffirm in tenths the commitment of this territory with its cultural essence, shared history and future as an inseparable part of Cuba.