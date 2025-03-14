All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban President Attends Global ITU Summit



 Havana, March 13 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel attended the closing session on Thursday of the Global Youth Summit of the International Telecommunications Union in the tourist center of Varadero, western Matanzas province.

Participants at the event, which opened doors on March 11th, addressed different topics, including the reduction of digital gaps, the introduction of AI, Cybersecurity and innovation, and the youths’ digital development.

Also attending the closing session was Yudith Rodriguez, head of the Department for the Attention to Services at Cuba’s Communist Party; Communications Minister Mayra Arevich, and the director of the ITU Office for the Development of Telecommunications, Cosmas Luckyson Zavazaba.

