New Complaints and Petitions Law Backs Cuban Citizens Rights





Havana, March 13 (ACN) A new law on the system to the attention to the people’s complaints and petitions got into force on Thursday to back the citizen’s rights to claim response on specific issues from state entities and authorities.



Law 167 was passed by the Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power (Cuban Parliament) and posted on the Cuban Official Gazette. The legislation establishes regulations about requests and applications by the people before authorities, state directives and officials. https://www.gacetaoficial.gob.cu/sites/default/files/goc-2024-o123.pdf



The law, the first of its kind in Cuba, establishes that a complaint is the communication by a person who expresses dissatisfaction or inconformity with the acting or performance of state agencies, entities, officials and employees.



The legislation also affects the offer of public services or the undertaking of public functions by individuals or legal entities.



All state agencies, entities, directives, officials and employees are obliged to attend to the people’s complaints and offer reply to their petitions in tune with the norms stated to such effects, according to the new law.