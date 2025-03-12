Cuban leader recalls creation of II Eastern Front





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) In a post on X, Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba, recalled the 67th anniversary of the creation of the II Eastern Front “Frank País”, led by the then commander of the Rebel Army Raúl Castro Ruz and referred to by the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, as “a model of organization and efficiency with a role of extraordinary strategic importance in the war".



The II Eastern Front “Frank País” occupied the mountainous region of the former province of Oriente, formed today by the province of Guantánamo and part of the provinces of Santiago de Cuba and Holguín.



Its field of action came to cover 123,000 square kilometers of a territory where 20 hospitals and field medical posts, some 400 schools, and hundreds of kilometers of roads and telephone lines were built.



In nine months and 20 days, the II Front Frank took 31 barracks and posts of the Rural Guard and seized about 2,000 weapons from the enemy.