Cuba Prioritizes Assistance to Persons with Disabilities





Havana, March 11 (ACN) Cuba develops a plan of action to assist the persons with disabilities based on a multi-sectorial approach, said the island permanent representative at the United Nations Rodolfo Benitez.



Addressing an interactive session on the rights of persons with disabilities, Benitez said that such actions aim at improving the quality of life and guarantee those persons’ active participation in society.



Cuba, a signatory of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, set up a national commission in 2021 to guarantee the full inclusion of those people in the country’s social and economic life, the ambassador noted as cited by PL news agency.



The people with disabilities have five times more probabilities to face huge health expenses in the world, said Benitez and he went on to stress that the island nation guarantees free of charge medical attention, rehabilitation according to each kind of disability.



The Cuban Family Code protects the persons with disabilities so that they can fully exercise their rights and be respected.



“We have many achievements to show, but we still have a long way to go. We will keep making efforts to guarantee the rights of the persons with disabilities,” Benitez concluded.

