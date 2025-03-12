Cuba Appreciates Strong Support at Human Rights Council





Havana, March 11 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez thanked the countries with the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter for their strong declaration in support of the island at Geneva’s Human Rights Council.



In an message on X, Rodriguez said that the declaration demanded the end of the US blockade against Cuba and the removal of the island from the US list of alleged states sponsors of terrorism.



The declaration of the Group of Friends stressed the discredit and obscure nature of the so-called list, revealed by the relisting of Cuba, which tends to further strengthen the economic siege against the Caribbean nation.



The permanence of Cuba on the blacklist worsens the negative impact of the criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade maintained by Washington against the island, the declaration points out.

