Cuba pays tribute to prominent trade union leader





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) A tribute was paid to the memory of the tireless leader of the working class, Lazaro Peña (1911-1974), today on the 51st anniversary of his death.



At the Cristobal Colon Necropolis, in Havana, a wreath on behalf of the National Secretariat of the Cuban Workers' Federation (CTC by its Spanish acronym) was laid in the pantheon of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), where his remains are laid to rest.



Lazaro Peña Castellanos, son of the outstanding revolutionary, said exclusively to the Cuban News Agency that this year is special because it is the centenary of the creation of the first Communist Party (1925) by Mella and Baliño, cradle of his father and organization in which he inherited the CTC, in that unitary strategy of the moment.



Peña Castellanos stressed that workers, in general, have been educated under the legacy of this great man, whose example remains in force.



He stressed that every year people come to the FAR's pantheon, as Commander Fidel Castro said, to see the tree of that seed that was planted.



The ideas and experiences of the captain of the working class, who died on March 11, 1974 as a result of a serious illness, serve as a guide to carry out the tasks of the masses and the workers' movement in the construction of socialism.



Members of the National Secretariat of the CTC, Leobanys Avila Góngora and Jose Antonio Perez Perez Perez attended the event.