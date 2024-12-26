Cuban authorities evoke Fidel's dinner with charcoal burners in the Zapata Swamp





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 24 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), evoked today the dinner that in 1959 the then Prime Minister, Fidel Castro, celebrated Christmas Eve with charcoal workers in the Zapata Swamp.



On X, the party leader described it as a symbolic event: 65 years ago, Fidel went to dinner "with the most humble among the humble".



According to Morales Ojeda, after 66 years in Revolution, "we continue with that spirit".



Rogelio Garcia, of the Soplillar cooperative, accompanied by his large family, as well as other neighbors of the swamp, hosted the dinner.



Fidel was accompanied by Captain Antonio Nuñez Jimenez, executive director of the National Institute of Agrarian Reform (INRA) and his wife; the Minister of Agriculture, Commander Pedro Miret and his wife, and Celia Sanchez, as well as numerous farmers from the Zapata Swamp.

For the first time in the nation's history, a Prime Minister or head of state shared a holiday like Christmas Eve with Cuba's most exploited workers.