Raul Castro and Diaz-Canel Head Combative People’s March for Cuba





Havana, Dec 20 (ACN) Cuban Revolution leader Army General Raul Castro and President Miguel Diaz-Canel headed a huge march staged by hundreds of thousands of Havana citizens Friday on Havana’s seafront drive and in front of the US embassy here.



The action by Cubans from all walks of life demanded the end of the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba and the withdrawal of the island nation from Washington’s unilateral list of states sponsors of terrorism.



In his closing speech of the Fourth Session of the Cuban Parliament earlier on Friday, the Cuban President and First Secretary of Cuba’ Communist Party called on lawmakers to join the Cuban people in their march with the additional strength of unity, independence and socialism.



The huge march also marked the upcoming 66th anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution.

