Cuba analyzes results of delegates' accountability to their constituents





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 16 (ACN) A total of 64,999 assemblies were held throughout the country from September 20 to November 15, as part of the process of accountability of the delegate to his constituents, in which the population raised their difficulties and concerns, and made proposals for solutions from the communities themselves.



This was highlighted by the Granma newspaper, which pointed out that this process validated the popular and genuine character of participation in the Cuban socialist model.



According to the summary, among the most recurrent issues raised by the population were the water supply and the repair of hydraulic networks and the need to reduce the prices of food products.



The supply in the retail network, road repairs, and public transportation were also emphasized.



Solid waste collection, the housing construction and repair program and the electric power situation were other issues of general concern.



Granma reported that a total of 65,128 meetings were scheduled, of which 99.80 % were held.



Regarding this process, Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, said that it was undertaken from an honest and courageous position, because times were very difficult.



In chapter 14 of the podcast Desde la Presidencia, the Head of State referred to the complex moment, with three disconnections of the national electric system, two earthquakes and two hurricanes in less than a month.



He emphasized that the people recognize that the delegate plays a fundamental role in bringing to the Municipal Assembly, as a representative of his neighbors, of his constituents, the problems that most affect the population.