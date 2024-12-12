Cuban President hails RT en Español's anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 11 (ACN) In a post on X, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel wished Russia Today (RT) en Español a happy birthday and thanked the TV channel for choosing the Havana Film Festival to celebrate its 15th anniversary.



He assured in his message that the channel’s content and style make it a favorite with the Cubans, himself included, to keep up with events.



RT en Español was launched in 2009 as the first Russian TV channel in Spanish language with global reach and, to some people’s regret, around-the-clock broadcasts from Moscow.



Its 92 weekly newscasts focused on headline news in Latin America and the world, the channel has become one of the world’s major sources of alternative information in Spanish language with contents recognized by several international competitions, including the one organized by the Club de Periodistas de México.