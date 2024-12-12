UNESCO brings teaching aids and joy to Cuban province





ARTEMISA, Cuba, Dec 10 (ACN) As part of its Social and Emotional Learning initiative, the UNESCO Regional Bureau in Havana brought games, music, fun, a donation, and a proposal to finance a project to two schools in the province of Artemisa, seriously damaged by hurricanes Oscar and Rafael.



“Without any protocol or ceremony other than a lively conversation with those children seated in a circle around me, we talked about the most important people in the country now, the great heroes and heroines of the Homeland: the teachers", said UNESCO Education Project Officer Henry Renna.



The official recalled a trip to the provinces of Guantanamo and Granma in eastern Cuba, where they saw teachers engaged in reconstruction work at their schools before repairing their own homes, and others who offered their households to set up classrooms.



“Education and art are tools to have a good time and to learn at the same time, because mixing learning with play, sports practice and culture helps us enjoy ourselves despite our problems, and that is one of the reasons for this tour”, he assured.



The donation includes a recreational sports module of board games, marbles and balls, as well as office stationery for the teachers and school supplies for the students, whereas the proposed project, to be funded by UNESCO and supported by the Cuban Ministry of Education, would integrate the input of students and teachers alike for the benefit of the schools, the students and their families, and the environment.