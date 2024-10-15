Cuban province hosts Youth Seminar on Marti's Studies





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Oct 14 (ACN) The 120 participants in the 48th edition of the Youth Seminar of Martí Studies, which will be held in the central south province of Camagüey from today until Oct. 15, will discuss Marti in Cuba's present time.



During the national event, six working commissions will be in session, in which nine categories will be presented to discuss the ethics of the Apostle, his anti-imperialism and Latin Americanism, the validity of his life and work in different professions, and the concretion in Cuba of the project of Marti's forests, gardens and orchards, said Dania Diaz Socarras, president of the Marti Youth Movement in the territory.



In addition to the theoretical sessions, she highlighted the planting of trees, the realization of community activities and the tour of relevant sites in the historic center of the city.



She noted that the Seminar will take place in the context of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Jose Marti Brigade and the 38th anniversary of the Hermanos Saiz Association, which is why integrating the different movements of the Young Communist League is one of the objectives of the event.