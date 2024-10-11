Cuban President Highlights National Date as the Beginning of the Revolution





Havana, Oct 10 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban President said on Thursday that October 10, 1868, marked the beginning of the revolution in the country.



On X, the president noted that, as the historical leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro said, there has only been one revolution in Cuba: the one that Carlos Manuel de Céspedes began 156 years ago, and that the people are carrying forward at this moment.



Díaz-Canel also shared an article published on the Presidency's website, highlighting the historical significance of the cry for independence that took place at the La Demajagua sugar mill in eastern Cuba.



"October 10 was the culmination of aspirations and purposes, and it was also the first tangible space of freedom, the first piece of land where everyone was equal in their human condition for the first time," he said.



Carlos Manuel de Céspedes, a wealthy Cuban landowner, on this date in 1868, granted freedom to his slaves and called them to gather to fight for liberty, thus initiating the independence process against Spain.



The struggle that began then was supported in other regions of the country, and although it did not ultimately achieve its main objective, it was followed by other independence movements until the triumph of the Revolution on January 1, 1959.