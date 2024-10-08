Cuba marks World Habitat Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 7 (ACN) With the commitment to contribute to urban sustainability, World Habitat Day was celebrated today in Cuba with master lectures on planning and design at the Higher Institute of Arts.



Georgina Michelena, UN-Habitat project analyst in the country, told the Cuban News Agency that this date is part of October Urban Month, dedicated to reflect on the state of structure of towns and cities and the basic right of all to adequate housing. This year, the main theme calls for involving young people to create a better urban future with inclusive, safe and resilient settlements, she said.



She also informed of technical meetings with the National Habitat Committee, panels on urban regulations to commemorate this day.



As part of the event, the 11th National Urban Forum will be held on October 14 and 15 at the Havana Convention Center under the slogan “Together we all make a city, the role of the local level for integral territorial development”, Michelena added.



The day will culminate on October 31 with the celebration of World Cities Day, which will be held in the western province of Matanzas, for its results in urban regeneration, construction of public spaces, landscapes and urban scenario



Cuba implements the New Urban Agenda (NUA), a global commitment signed by 193 countries in the world, in 53 municipalities in the country for the design of more environmentally friendly cities.

World Habitat Day presents a unique opportunity to celebrate the contributions of young people to sustainable urbanization while addressing the challenges of rapid urban growth.