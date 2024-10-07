Western Cuba to host World Cities Day celebrations





MATANZAS, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) The results of a project to transform the image of this city justify its selection as the venue for the closing of the conference Octubre Urbano (Urban October) on World Cities Day, October 31st, according to Héctor Zayas Aliaga, Management Director of the National Institute of Territorial and Urban Planning (INOTU).



Founded almost 331 years ago, the city of Matanzas, a.k.a. the Athens of Cuba, has strived successfully to become a more attractive and prosperous through hard work and cooperation among various regional organizations as part of an effort that includes over a hundred actions to celebrate both its new anniversary and the end of Octubre…, an initiative designed under the theme “31 days to promote a better urban future” which features children's contests, talks and workshops mostly intended to engage young people in the development of more equitable cities, among other activities.



Cuba boasts a National Urban Policy aimed at creating more sustainable and resilient societies for all and guaranteeing the provision of basic services, investments in infrastructure, ecosystem management, and the improvement of informal settlements