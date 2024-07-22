President of Cuban parliament and chairman of Russian State Duma hold official talks





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 22 (ACN) The fraternal and fruitful meeting held on July 21 between the member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Party Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) and the Council of State, and Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, was a new example of the close, historical and strategic relations between Cuba and Russia; who is making a working visit to our country at the head of a large delegation of legislators from the Eurasian nation.



Both parties discussed how to continue supporting, from the legislative bodies, the fulfillment of the agreements adopted by Presidents Miguel Diaz-Canel and Vladimir Putin; with a view to further strengthening economic, trade, financial and cooperation relations between the two countries at higher levels, based on the historic ties between our people.



Esteban Lazo and Vyacheslav Volodin reviewed the actions developed during the first half of 2024 by the Commission for Interparliamentary Cooperation between the State Duma and the National Assembly, during an exchange coordinated by the respective co-chairs appointed to head the working group of this commission, Ana Maria Mari Machado and Ivan I. Melnikov, and with the participation of Homero Acosta Alvarez, secretary of the ANPP, heads of parliamentary commissions, deputies and other guests.



It was noted how important virtual exchanges have taken place to date between different legislative commissions, with fruitful analyses on topics of common interest, including constitutional and legal issues, the development of tourism, education, science, economy, among others.



The head of the Cuban Parliament conveyed warm greetings to Valentina Matvienko, chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation; and expressed his gratitude for Russia's historic and unchanging solidarity with our country, especially the statements systematically issued by the Federation Council and the State Duma condemning the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US government.



In this regard, Vyacheslav Volodin reiterated the energetic rejection of the U.S. blockade and the unjust inclusion of our country in the spurious and unilateral list of States that allegedly sponsor terrorism.



The sanctions imposed on Russia, Cuba and Nicaragua have united us; but “Cuba in this aspect is a symbol of the struggle for independence and freedom; it is a country that, for more than 60 years, has been constantly overcoming sanctions”, the distinguished visitor pointed out. We have learned a lot from you, we respect you with total sincerity, and we have the responsibility to develop relations, with a view to facing sanctions, overcoming them and developing our economy, for the benefit of our peoples, Volodin added.



On the day, the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation - accompanied by Ana Maria Mari Machado, vice president of the National Assembly of People's Power and the Council of State, and other deputies - paid tribute to Cuba's National Hero Jose Marti, at the Memorial that commemorates the work of the Apostle in Havana's Revolution Square, and laid a wreath at the Mausoleum to the Soviet Internationalist Soldier.