Cuba updates system for Honorary Titles and Decorations





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) In compliance with the legislative schedule, the National Assembly of People's Power approved today the Law on the System of Honorary Titles and Decorations of the Republic of Cuba, which orders and perfects the current regulatory provisions.



Oscar Manuel Silvera Martinez, Minister of Justice, explained that the legal document establishes the creation, modification or extinction of honorary titles and decorations; the granting, imposition or delivery of the same; as well as the rights and obligations of the recipients of the decorations, among other aspects.



The regulation, detailed the head before Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, explains which are the subjects and merits for their awarding; the creation, modification or extinction as powers of the Council of State, defining the authorities that propose them.



He detailed that it provides for the use of insignias and accrediting pins or certifications; determines the guidelines to be followed for the deprivation or reestablishment of a title;

establishes the integration of temporary commissions to evaluate requests for the creation, modification, granting, extinction, deprivation or reestablishment; defines the procedure to be followed in case of loss, deterioration or destruction of insignias, accrediting pins or certifications; and regulates the registry of honorary titles and decorations and their administrative control.



Silvera Martinez pointed out that this law modifies, completes or repeals the normative provisions related to this matter.



He added that honorary titles and decorations are granted to natural or juridical persons, national or foreign, as well as to cities, towns, families and collectives.



The Minister emphasized that these awards may be granted posthumously to natural persons, provided that the requirements and circumstances established in the law and its regulations are fulfilled.



He considered it a necessary law, as it offers a more systemic conceptual vision in line with the present.



The Law, approved Friday in plenary session, will enter into force 180 working days after its publication in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cuba.