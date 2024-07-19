Havana to host race for Mandela and Fidel for World Peace





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) Runners from 12 countries have so far registered to participate at the race for Mandela and Fidel for World Peace, which will be held tomorrow, July 20, at the Ciudad Deportiva facilities and will be a qualifier for the Marabana of 2024.



According to Carlos Gattorno, director of the National Commission of Marabana-Maracuba Races and Walks (CNCCMM by its Spanish acronym), 375 walkers, including 96 women, have officially registered for the event.



The event, organized by the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (Inder by its Spanish acronym) and the South African Embassy to Cuba, will have a 10-kilometer (km) circuit starting and finishing at the Ciudad Deportiva (Sports City), in Havana.



Juan Carlos Mesa, vice director of the CNCCMM, explained that the first thousand runners to cross the finish line will receive a medal, a sweater and a certificate that accredits them as having qualified for Marabana 2024.



Nelson Mandela International Day (1918-2013) was set for every July 18 by the United Nations General Assembly, as a worthy tribute to the life and historical legacy of the anti-apartheid leader, and will now be joined by a tribute to Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro (1926-2016), two leaders who had a great friendship.