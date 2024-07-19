Cuba and China to further strengthen friendship ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) Hua Xin, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Cuba advocated, in a meeting with the press, to further strengthen friendship and cooperation ties between the two nations, and recalled that this was the first country in the Western Hemisphere to establish diplomatic relations with the Asian nation.



At the press conference, the diplomat said that he arrived in Havana on June 29 to assume the 20th ambassador of China to Cuba, presented his credentials on July 9, and has already made working visits to some leaders of the Communist Party and the Government, and the capital left a deep impression on him.



Cuba is a country of heroes, there are legendary revolutionary leaders, hard-working and courageous people, and an indomitable fighting spirit; the Cuban Revolution has a magnificent path, writing a glorious chapter in the history of human progress and becoming the banner of the Latin American revolution, the diplomat commented.



He stressed the brotherhood between the two countries: "we are good friends, good comrades and good brothers, our friendship has grown like a small seed of royal palm, which rises to the sky".

According to what he announced, they will work mainly on five aspects that can promote the sustained and high quality development of the special friendly relations between China and Cuba, which he summarized as Community, Consensus, Trust, Communication and Cooperation.



Hua Xin affirmed that China firmly opposes the U.S. blockade and sanctions against Cuba and its inclusion in the so-called list of countries sponsoring terrorism.



"China will continue being a defender of world peace and stability and a leader of global economic growth, providing new and greater opportunities for the development of all countries in the world," he said.