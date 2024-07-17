Cuban Parliament starts today its ordinary session





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 17 (ACN) The 3rd Ordinary Session of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) in its 10th Legislature will open its doors today until July 20.



Two days of meetings in permanent working commissions will give way to discussions on key issues of the Cuban economic, legal and social affairs.



Featured in today’s program is a speech by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz on the progress of the Government's action plan to correct distortions and boost the economy, as well as reports on the 2023 budget settlement and on the budget execution process by the Minister of Economy and Planning and the Minister of Finance and Prices, respectively.